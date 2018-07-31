Letter to the editor: Police should enforce all laws

Shooting someone who is not a threat and blocking roadways are against the law. Gov. Tom Wolf, Mayor Bill Peduto and County Executive Rich Fitzgerald should be protesting that all laws need to be enforced. Political correctness is not a law. It’s an excuse to circumvent laws.

When protesters blocked roads around PNC Park, police did nothing to secure the roads for their purpose (vehicles). A citizen legally using the road tried to drive through the crowd. He and his car were assaulted. Possibly in fear for his life, he proceeded to move through the crowd. The police did nothing to stop the crowd. The car was found and the citizen was cited. But no one who attacked this man was cited. What’s up with that? There was video. The police were complicit in this situation. Law enforcement needs to be cited for their lack of enforcing the law.

Protesting is legal if you don’t break the law.

My prayers go out to the family and friends of Antwon Rose. Too young to go. And hopefully, justice will be served.

Rick Szypulski

Monroeville