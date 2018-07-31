Letter to the editor: Pa. shows greed on pot, gambling

In reading the article “Auditor general, Pittsburgh mayor call for marijuana legalization” (July 19, TribLIVE)” I was struck at how much of it was hypothetical and based on the auditor general’s “estimates” of how much Pennsylvania stands to gain if marijuana is legalized. A true mix of real and fake news. But, don’t get your hopes up because there is one thing our bloated Legislature is good at: killing the geese that have laid the golden eggs.

Imagine how wisely our legislators will spend this hypothetical $581 million. Eugene DePasquale talks about “expanding” programs and lists all the benefits of legalization without listing the costs. And the kicker is, the proposal is to place a 35 percent tax on the sales. Gee, even the buyers get skinned in this scenario. Of course, we in Allegheny and Philadelphia counties would get to pay even more. You know, ahh ... because it’s common to punish us for the privilege of living in the same county as Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.

And then comes the headline, “Don’t bet on it” ( “Can Pennsylvania casinos compete with the sports betting black market?,” July 21, TribLIVE), further displaying the state’s greed in charging exorbitant fees and taxes (36 percent) in addition to a $10 million buy-in, for casinos and racetracks wanting in on new legalized sports betting. It seems the only way our Legislature can raise money is by hammering taxpayers and those who want to smoke dope or cigarettes, drink or gamble. We can all fantasize about the untold wealth our state will bring in with these sin taxes but reality has shown, we will still be paying more.

Tim Kaczmarek

Natrona Heights