Letter to the editor: Carbon tax another Ponzi scheme
Updated 3 hours ago
Regarding Bruce Cooper’s letter “Heed pope’s climate message” (July 19, TribLIVE): I know this proposal has been around for some time, but let me see if I understand this correctly. You want me (all taxpayers) to pay a carbon tax to the government. Then the government, in return, will send me a rebate check every month. We all know how rebates work. You only get a small portion of your money back.
Why do you want me to send yet another tax, to yet another government bureaucracy, just so the newly created bureaucracy can turn around and return some pittance back to me? After all, they will certainly need to take their cut to cover expenses and to combat “climate change.” How about we just skip the middle man and let me keep my hard-earned money?
Social Security is often called a big Ponzi scheme. But this carbon tax would be an even bigger one.
Robert A. Palek
Fairfield