Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Immigrant workers depress wages

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, 9:03 p.m.

I read with interest another of Ralph Reiland’s specious analyses of the cost to consumers of an insufficient number of immigrant workers (“Crabs, blueberries & tough work,” July 10, TribLIVE). He warned that a shortage of immigrant labor would double the restaurant cost of a crabcake to $50, and warned of dire consequences on the cost of blueberries — now $2.99 a pound at retail — if that labor was not allowed in, as a caution against Trump’s “continued attack on immigration.” But the facts don’t add up.

From his own numbers, the income to blueberry farmers in New Jersey is $79.5 million, for a total of 57 million pounds of berries, picked by 6,000 workers. He claims Americans won’t pick, sort and pack those berries, and that immigrants are required. True — at $7.50/hour, they won’t. Suppose we add $5 per hour to that wage. What happens to the blueberry price? The labor cost would rise from $15 million to $25 million — over 57 million pounds picked. That increases the cost per pound by 18 cents to employ American workers, and keep the money in circulation in the U.S.

Even doubling the labor cost on lump crabmeat would raise the restaurant cost of a crabcake — each of which has one-eighth of a pound of crab — by $5.50, not $25. Again, the wages would remain in the U.S. and circulate in our economy.

Immigrant workers depress wages and keep Americans on unemployment rolls — the cost of which is paid by working Americans. Would you rather have your wages go into slightly higher blueberry and crabcake costs, or be siphoned off to provide unemployment checks for idle American workers? You decide.

George Steele

Wilkins

