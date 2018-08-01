Letter to the editor: Nutting worst owner in baseball

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The following is my response to the barrage of Pirates emails I receive:

Please remove me from your mailing list. I have basically no interest in baseball.

At one point, prior to Bob Nutting, I would go to 10 or 15 games a year. I grew up sitting in right field watching Clemente. As kids we would spend our trolley fare at the game and walk home to North Braddock from Forbes Field. Today I wouldn’t walk across the street to watch a game at PNC Park, even if it was free.

Nobody expects small-market teams to spend like the big markets. But the team’s ultimate goal should be to win a championship, not to maximize the bottom line. In recent years the Pirates have had several legitimate opportunities to win, and in every case chose to maximize profit. When you take away a fan’s expectations of a potential championship, there is no reason to invest, either emotionally or financially.

Nutting is the worst owner, from a fan’s view, in baseball.

Al Muner

North Huntingdon