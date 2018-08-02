Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Haters attempt to silence Trump

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, 9:48 p.m.

Trump hatred syndrome intensifies. It’s not just the socialist-leftists who are susceptible. Trump haters include a diversity of people and ideologies from the socialist-leftists to the Schumer/Pelosi zealots to the across-the-aisle disdainers, i.e. Sens. John McCain and Pat Toomey. Include George Will in that. It’s sad. They all want to silence Donald Trump. Toomey is actively trying to assemble support for a congressional bill to limit Trump’s executive powers.

Harry S Truman said, “Once a government is committed to the principle of silencing the voice of opposition, it has only one way to go, and that is down the path of increasingly repressive measures, until it becomes a source of terror to all its citizens and creates a country where everyone lives in fear.” Truman also said, “The only thing new in the world is the history you do not know.” Think seriously and carefully about all of those words from the 33rd president.

The socialist-leftists have forgotten, have excluded it from their thinking, are too young to have witnessed or are too naive to understand the 46 years of oppression of Eastern Europeans by the Soviets after the Yalta Conference. What about the Holocaust years engineered by the Nazi Party in Germany?

Permit me just one more quote, often falsely attributed to Thomas Jefferson. “A government big enough to give you everything you want is a government big enough to take away everything you have.” It’s time to revisit history and think seriously about the consequences of “Trump-antics” apoplexy (nonmedical definition) syndrome.

Joseph G. Cremonese

Hempfield

