Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: National anthem: To stand or kneel?

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, 9:48 p.m.

To stand or to kneel: An age-old question for new members to the Catholic faith which now befuddles players in the NFL.

Why is the national anthem so firmly attached to sporting events? TV feeds cut away from the anthem to squeeze in that extra beer or car commercial. A simple resolution would be to eliminate the anthem and just get on with the game.

The late columnist Phil Musick once wrote that singing the national anthem at sporting events was like saying grace over a candy bar at a gas station vending machine.

If the anthem was eliminated other displays of discontent would quickly appear. These rebellions will not go quietly into that good night.

Rob Trappen

Arnold

