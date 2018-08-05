Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: All life matters; it's not black & white

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

When the media stops reporting black and white and the parents begin parenting, some of these problems will be solved. An unarmed black boy was shot by a white policeman while fleeing the scene. Can you see the problem with that? It’s black, white and fleeing. If it was the other way around, I don’t think it would be getting much attention, but that’s a whole different story.

First, children should be taught as I was: You are judged by the company you keep. Second, the police are the law; when a police officer says stop, that does not mean run. Resisting is taken for guilt, man, woman or child of any color. Parents should be teaching this — all parents, any color.

Next, if we are truly trying to stop racial prejudice, the media need to stop encouraging it. Simply by printing “black boy and white officer” the flames are ignited, and the circumstances are no longer a consideration.

Black lives matter? No, all life matters. If you are a Christian on Sunday, be one the rest of the week, too. If you don’t think the police are doing a good job, take up a new career. Be a police officer yourself. Not me; you couldn’t pay me enough.

Eileen Condie

Hempfield

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me