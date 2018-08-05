Letter to the editor: Volunteers make Freeport a better place
The night of July 3 a fire destroyed an apartment building and adjoining house on Market Street in Freeport. I would like to thank the 16 volunteer fire departments that responded to this tragic fire. Without the assistance of our neighboring departments, more homes could have gone up in flames.
The day after the fire Jackie Gaughan stepped up to the plate with a group of volunteers wearing Freeport Proud T-shirts. Gaughan and her volunteers hit a grand slam. Within 10 days they organized a spaghetti dinner fundraiser, serving 890 spaghetti dinners and raffling off 119 donated gift baskets. The dinner raised $16,500, with each of the four displaced families receiving $4,127.
Thank you to the volunteers who donated gift baskets and worked at the event. Thank you to South Buffalo Township Fire Department for the use of the fire hall. Gaughan and her volunteers did make Freeport proud. People like them make Freeport a better place in which to live.
Jim Swartz
Freeport
The writer is mayor of Freeport.