Letter to the editors: Dems' clueless leadership will end blue wave

Bring it on, Democrats. Your clueless, misguided, inimical leadership, with their actions, have unequivocally lost any hope of regaining the House or Senate while riding the “blue wave” in the midterm elections. You have such notables at the head of your party, which I was long ago proud to be a part of. Nancy Pelosi and Maxine Waters should make you cringe.

You also have the young socialist congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who recently defeated another prominent liberal Democrat. He may have been social, but not socialist. Just saying.

Yeah, these folks say “let’s get rid of ICE, let everybody cross our borders, free health care for all, free education, free abortion; the rich must pay — they probably didn’t earn it.” While we’re at it, let’s free all the prisoners and do away with the armed forces.

The blue wave. Forget about it.

Ken Bearer

North Buffalo

