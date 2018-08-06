Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Pope Francis won't help on abuse report

Letter to the Editor | Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, 9:03 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Regarding “Pa. AG urges pope to step in on grand jury’s sex abuse report” (July 26, TribLIVE): Josh Shapiro seeks help from the pope to overcome the palpable diocesan resistance to the release of the grand jury’s report. Do not hold your breath awaiting help from merciful Francis, whose associates include Uncle Ted McCarrick, Godfried Danneels, Michele de Paolis and Battista Ricca.

A bishop possesses supreme authority as the head of his diocese. Diocesan priests promise perpetual obedience to the bishop and his successors at ordination. All that is required is his order for them to cease their dissent. Stop hiding under your desks; do your job. This is not going away; truth shall prevail.

What is the problem? Will the report open the floodgate, exposing the homosexuals, sodomites, enablers and possibly even sodomitical bishops who are living comfortably as trusted clerics? Fairness demands that the legislature revise the statute of limitations for child sex abuse crimes so that justice and truth may be established in a court of law.

Most bishops know well that money talks. Cessation of donations to their churches and dioceses will speak louder than any argument. Their obfuscation is described in Latin as “Sedentes in tenebris et umbra mortis.” Most bishops should understand without translation; if necessary, use Google Translate.

Peter A. Caruso

West Mifflin

