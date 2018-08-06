Letter to the editor: Oil & gas don't deserve bad press
Updated 12 hours ago
I am writing this in response to opposition I hear against Northeast Supply Enhancement, an important natural gas project. It amazes me that our country’s exploration and development of oil and natural gas resources has in recent years become so demonized and politicized. This is especially true with natural gas, which is more environmentally friendly than oil and coal and is the most economic energy source.
Northeast Supply Enhancement has a minimal impact on the environment and will bring much-needed extra natural gas supply (from Pennsylvania) to the New York City area, as well as providing jobs and, most importantly, lower carbon dioxide emissions.
The bad press our oil and gas industry receives from environmental groups, politicians and the media troubles me. Our country still needs and relies on natural gas and will for the foreseeable future, and we as a country are much less energy-dependent on hostile foreign governments.
Michael Duggan
Indiana
The writer is owner of Duggan Energy Company.