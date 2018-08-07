Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: International, humanitarian can benefit U.S.

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, 9:45 p.m.

Aid can benefit United States

President Trump has a valiant goal on his agenda — make the American economy great once again. But economies are complex systems. If Trump is going to succeed in boosting America’s GDP and stimulating job growth, he needs the cooperation of both domestic and international players. He has already implemented economic decisions that have been met with significant backlash. His tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese goods have resulted in China’s own taxes on American soybeans and pork.

Stimulating an economy requires a vast host of actions, but one strategy that could grow our economy while maintaining strong foreign ties is increasing the budget for international development and humanitarian assistance. Contrary to popular belief, this category makes up less than 1 percent of the federal budget. The developing world is the largest untapped market on earth. If the United States, an export-oriented economy, can lift even a small portion of the world’s impoverished out of poverty, it would increase the consumer base for the countless exports produced by our nation to the benefit of American companies and citizens by increasing profits and in turn creating jobs.

Matthew Osche

Penn Township, Westmoreland County

