Letter to the editor: Let's support Pirates as they step up to plate

One of the most popular things for Pirates fans to do for many years has been to condemn team ownership as cheap and Pirates management as incompetent.

In the days ahead of the trading deadline of July 31, those who consistently challenge the team’s braintrust were proven wrong.

Less than a month ago, Pirates General Manager Neil Huntington threw down the gauntlet to the players, sending a strong message that if their play continued to be substandard, the team would be broken up, that the Pirates would sell off much of its talent in advance of the trade deadline. The players answered in a big way with a lengthy streak of championship-caliber baseball, which included a historic 11-game winning streak against some good teams.

In now having acquired two major league-caliber pitchers, one starter and one reliever, the Bucs have shown that they are not only pushing to compete in the postseason this year, but in the years ahead. The region offers a warm welcome to Keone Kela and Chris Archer. Us fans now have an obligation to support the team by putting ourselves in the seats at beautiful PNC Park and boosting television ratings.

This seven-year season ticket-holder says “thank you, thank you” to team owner Bob Nutting, Huntington and President Frank Coonelly, who have given us a legitimate chance of winning. On to October baseball!

Oren Spiegler

South Strabane