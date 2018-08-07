Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Let's support Pirates as they step up to plate

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, 9:45 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

One of the most popular things for Pirates fans to do for many years has been to condemn team ownership as cheap and Pirates management as incompetent.

In the days ahead of the trading deadline of July 31, those who consistently challenge the team’s braintrust were proven wrong.

Less than a month ago, Pirates General Manager Neil Huntington threw down the gauntlet to the players, sending a strong message that if their play continued to be substandard, the team would be broken up, that the Pirates would sell off much of its talent in advance of the trade deadline. The players answered in a big way with a lengthy streak of championship-caliber baseball, which included a historic 11-game winning streak against some good teams.

In now having acquired two major league-caliber pitchers, one starter and one reliever, the Bucs have shown that they are not only pushing to compete in the postseason this year, but in the years ahead. The region offers a warm welcome to Keone Kela and Chris Archer. Us fans now have an obligation to support the team by putting ourselves in the seats at beautiful PNC Park and boosting television ratings.

This seven-year season ticket-holder says “thank you, thank you” to team owner Bob Nutting, Huntington and President Frank Coonelly, who have given us a legitimate chance of winning. On to October baseball!

Oren Spiegler

South Strabane

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me