Letter to the editor: Baldwin is limiting people's rights

Last month Baldwin borough officials said they planned to amend an ordinance that would place greater restrictions on community-based group homes ( “Baldwin looks to set rules for group homes,” July 12, TribLIVE). This is in reaction to an isolated yet tragic event between two group home staff members. While we all want and deserve to live and work in safe environments, abridging the rights of people supported in our communities is not an appropriate response.

The development of any true solution begins with education, dialogue and understanding. The reaction of Baldwin council to further restrict community living, impose new and duplicative requirements, and effectively limit the rights of people to live in and be supported in their local communities is unacceptable. At some point in time, every one of us may need a caregiver to assist us or a family member.

In any type of community service system there are serious issues and challenges that must be confronted to protect everyone involved. However, limiting access to services and creating greater burdens on providers will have a detrimental effect on the most vulnerable members of our community. When anyone’s rights are at stake, silence is never golden.

Patrick DeMico

Unity

The writer is executive director of The Provider Alliance ( www.provideralliance.org ).