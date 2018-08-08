Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Turzai, stop resisting democracy

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, 9:03 p.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

I depend on the Tribune-Review to report on citizens taking peaceful stands. So why were there no articles about the July 13 nonpartisan March on Harrisburg’s (MOH) very civil protest at Pennsylvania House Speaker Mike Turzai’s home, resulting in six people being arrested? MOH also peacefully protested in front of the governor’s York home. The governor’s representatives communicated with MOH, and unnecessary arrests were avoided.

MOH citizens have repeatedly requested a meeting with Turzai, but he ignores them. They offered a solution to one of Pennsylvania’s manifestations (gerrymandering) of its infamous corruption problem by supporting legislation that would create an independent citizens commission to draw district maps.

In wildly gerrymandered Pennsylvania, it’s a R-Party-created problem. But if the Ds were in control, they would do the same — as they have in neighboring Maryland. As an independent, I just want my vote to matter as much as the next.

Turzai, tear down your wall of resistance to democracy. Pennsylvanians are tired of gerrymandering tricks, like cracking and cramming. We want you to help clean up Pennsylvania’s corrupt reputation. Be the statesman required by your speakership, and stop being partisan.

B.J. Campbell

Burgettstown

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me