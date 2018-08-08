Letter to the editor: Turzai, stop resisting democracy
Updated 11 hours ago
I depend on the Tribune-Review to report on citizens taking peaceful stands. So why were there no articles about the July 13 nonpartisan March on Harrisburg’s (MOH) very civil protest at Pennsylvania House Speaker Mike Turzai’s home, resulting in six people being arrested? MOH also peacefully protested in front of the governor’s York home. The governor’s representatives communicated with MOH, and unnecessary arrests were avoided.
MOH citizens have repeatedly requested a meeting with Turzai, but he ignores them. They offered a solution to one of Pennsylvania’s manifestations (gerrymandering) of its infamous corruption problem by supporting legislation that would create an independent citizens commission to draw district maps.
In wildly gerrymandered Pennsylvania, it’s a R-Party-created problem. But if the Ds were in control, they would do the same — as they have in neighboring Maryland. As an independent, I just want my vote to matter as much as the next.
Turzai, tear down your wall of resistance to democracy. Pennsylvanians are tired of gerrymandering tricks, like cracking and cramming. We want you to help clean up Pennsylvania’s corrupt reputation. Be the statesman required by your speakership, and stop being partisan.
B.J. Campbell
Burgettstown