Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: East Pittsburgh must fire Rosfeld

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, 3:39 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Fire Rosfeld now

The East Pittsburgh Police Department must fire Michael Rosfeld now. To keep him on the force sends a message that the death of Antwon Rose II is an acceptable part of police work.

Racial bias trainings are not enough to promote safety. We also need consequences when lives are taken. If officers can take a short paid break and then return to work after killing someone, there is hardly a motivation for them to act better. And waiting for a guilty conviction before firing is not enough. Police know better than anyone that the court system fails to convict many guilty people. Just look at the officers who shot Mark Daniels, Leon Ford, Michael Brown, John Crawford III and Tarika Wilson. None of them were convicted.

At the East Pittsburgh Borough council meeting July 17, council members said, “Trust us.” But how can we trust them when they keep employing officers who threaten the lives of their residents? This is the same empty phrase I heard at meetings with Pittsburgh police after they killed Mark Daniels. This is coming from the same city government that hands black parents ordinances telling them to keep their children out of sight, with no bike riding or basketball allowed in East Pittsburgh front yards or public streets.

I’d rather trust the protesters who are blocking our streets. Their children are being murdered and they still use peaceful tactics to pursue justice. We will all be safer when our city starts to listen to them.

Jess Ansel

Shadyside

