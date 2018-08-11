Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Library's reading list politically charged

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, 3:39 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

End of humanity

Death row

Destruction of the world

Cadavers

America’s racial history

Haters

Drugged and raped

Racism

Teen mutilation

Cultural barriers

Transgenderism

Dark side of American prosperity

These were the topics comprising the majority of books on the Sewickley Public Library’s high school suggested summer reading list in 2017. As a local resident who is concerned about education in America, I wrote to the library expressing what I believe to be is a lack of balance in the compilation. First, not one book was written before 2004, thus no classical literature. Second, with scant exception, the subject matter of the selections deals in fatalistic or politically charged themes. I was hopeful for a more balanced approach in summer 2018. To my chagrin, this year’s list is identical to the last with the exception of a substitution for “The Hate U Give” (a work from last year’s list inspired by Black Lives Matter).

It boggles the mind to witness our culture looking in on itself wondering, in genuine bewilderment, why our youth are so deeply troubled, why we suffer with such cruel violence, why family units struggle to stay intact and why our population is so profoundly uneducated when we pour subject matter such as is exemplified by our public library’s suggested reading list into the minds of our fragile yet curious and malleable youth. What outcome should we expect?

I am hopeful for improvements in 2019.

Stacey West

Sewickley

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me