Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: What are Trump's accomplishments?

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, 9:03 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

We can get perspective on Trump’s accomplishments by comparing to the best deeds of recent presidents.

Where Johnson and Obama improved health care for the poor, Trump is weakening it.

Where Johnson and Obama helped extend equality to blacks, Trump is empowering white supremacists.

Where several past presidents helped women’s rights, Trump is denigrating and disempowering women.

Where Johnson made immigration more fair, Trump is implementing inhumane policies, separating immigrant children from their parents.

Where Carter reduced Israel-Palestine tensions, Trump is inflaming them.

Where George H.W. Bush and Clinton worked to improve trade, Trump is starting a trade war.

Where Carter stressed ethics, Trump is stocking his Cabinet with billionaires and bankers.

Where Reagan and George H. W. Bush reduced nuclear tensions by negotiating, Trump is raising tensions by canceling agreements and tweeting.

Where George W. Bush helped Africa reduce HIV, Trump is insulting Africa and cutting humanitarian aid.

Where past presidents educated themselves, invited debate and read briefing books, Trump is watching TV.

Where Nixon strengthened environmental protection, Trump is denying global warming, thereby threatening the livability of the planet.

Almost all of Trump’s accomplishments as president are hurting the United States.

Paul S. Heckbert

Edgewood

