Letter to the editor: Thanks to all involved in Westmoreland County Airshow
Updated 6 hours ago
My wife and I attended the Westmoreland County Airshow for the first time this year. It was obvious that significant dedication and effort were needed to make it such a remarkable event, as the tasks involved in planning, setting up and executing it are largely handled by volunteers. These volunteers include firefighters providing accident response and parking coordination, emergency medical teams making sure all attendees had care if needed, ham radio operators providing communication, law enforcement officers keeping all safe and in order, and the list goes on.
But the air show would not be an event without all those involved in the acts and static displays. Many of these people are military personnel who are very approachable and eager to tell you all they know about their aircraft and experiences with them. The aerial performers literally risk their lives to entertain us and, in the case of the Thunderbirds, in a moment’s notice, would go to war to protect us. They do this at a pittance of a salary compared to the professional athletes and actors we sometimes worship.
An air show is the pinnacle of spectator events. We look forward to next year’s show.
James Moore
Delmont