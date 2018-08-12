Letter to the editor: Trump is doing what Obama pledged

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

This is crazy. Trump is fulfilling Obama’s campaign promises and getting lambasted for it.

Obama said “Jerusalem will be the capital of Israel.”

Obama put tariffs on tires from China and got flak for doing it.

Obama said we “can’t have half a million people pouring over the border without any kind of mechanism to control it” and, during his presidency, said, “We need comprehensive immigration reform.”

Obama pledged to eliminate the waste and duplication of agencies in government.

Obama said in 2012 that Russia was not a threat, al-Qaida was.

I could go on and on. Politics is nuts.

Susan Stiles

North Huntingdon