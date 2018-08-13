Letter to the editor: Trump stoking fires

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Trump stoking fires

Your recent headline reported another rally at which Donald Trump babbled incoherently, lied and incited division ( “Trump trashes media as ‘fake, fake disgusting news’ at Pennsylvania rally,” Aug. 2, TribLIVE).

His words continue to stoke bigotry and racism in our country, and his attacks on journalists have facilitated violence, with more expected from his group of right-wing conspiracy theorists, people who clearly have no religion but resentment and in whom the failure of the public school system is made manifest.

The cancer on this country is Fox News, and the enemy of the people is Trump. Chillingly, these people don’t seem to understand that their health care, wages and security are at stake at the hands of this incompetent clown.

Don’t legitimize these Hitleresque rallies with front-page space. The hatred of that particular brand of Pennsylvanians is not representative of this state.

The entire display is dismaying. And if you wondered what you would have done in 1938 in Germany, you are doing it now.

Karen Shackelford

Hempfield