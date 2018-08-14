Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Letter wrong on Casey, Trump's 'principles'

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, 9:03 p.m.

Updated 14 hours ago

Maury Fey’s letter ( “Casey needs to go,” July 30, TribLIVE) sure has some facts wrong.

First, he’s wrong when he claims that since America’s founding, presidents have nominated people for the Supreme Court and Congress has examined and confirmed them. He has apparently forgotten that President Obama nominated Judge Merrick Garland, but the Republican Senate simply refused to do its duty and examine him.

Second, he’s wrong when he calls our Sen. Bob Casey an obstructionist on the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court nomination. Casey found Kavanaugh weak on women’s rights, civil rights, gun control, health care, big money in politics, and protecting clean air and water. Any of those Kavanaugh weaknesses are a reasonable cause to vote against his nomination.

Third, Fey’s wrong when he calls Trump a “principled” leader. Do the 22 women suing him for sexual misconduct think he’s principled? Do the 60 or more suits claiming he didn’t pay what he owed make him principled? Does the fact that he screened his rental applications to exclude people of color make him principled? Or maybe it’s the over 3,000 lies he’s told so far.

Donald A. McAndrew

Murrysville

