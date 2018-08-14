Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: We support Trump to resist socialism

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, 9:03 p.m.

Updated 14 hours ago

Wow, how revealing the letter “Supporters, see the real Trump” (July 31, TribLIVE) was. The writer said you only need to listen to Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and the mainstream media to find out how “this crooked guy is destroying the good in America and our allies.”

His examples — “putting babies in cages,” “increasing the prices of everything we need to live,” “destroying our air and water,” and “going to Russia for money” — are all parts of the “fake news” this writer must limit himself to. If he would extend his news sources to some of the political columns in this paper and the syndicated radio and internet shows that provide opposing views and news omitted from the highly partisan mainstream media, he could broaden his faulty, one-dimensional viewpoint.

The basic reason President Trump’s supporters remain loyal is to resist our country’s creeping socialism and to free up entrepreneurship and free enterprise to create jobs for the working middle class, who voted for him and who are the engine of this great country. Socialism, where government owns or controls most of the major industries and distributes most of the country’s wealth as it sees fit, has never worked, whereas American capitalism has created a country with the greatest freedom, the most dynamic economy and the highest standard of living in modern times.

Ron Raymond

Buffalo Township

