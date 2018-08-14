Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Traveler not wowed by bad WOW Air experience

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, 9:03 p.m.

Updated 14 hours ago

Like many, I was thrilled when WOW Air announced its Pittsburgh-to-Reykjavik route. After my recent experience, however, I will never fly WOW again.

I booked a trip to Iceland with my handicapped brother. On our return flight, due to his disability, we were cutting it a bit close for check-in but still there with ample time to make our flight. The WOW check-in line at the Reykjavik airport was unbelievably long. I ran up to the desk and said, “It’s going to take us a bit longer to check in. We have a wheelchair and had a medical emergency.” I was told to wait until they called for Pittsburgh flyers. About 15 minutes later, they did — and then said it was too late to check in. Rather than put us on the next flight, they made us rebook for more than $500 (which they told us repeatedly I won’t be getting back). I’ve since found out that the flight left 43 minutes late from its intended departure time.

I called the WOW customer service number and all they did was refund the airport fees. They had no authority to do anything else. On the second-booked flight, we received priority check-in from WOW because of the wheelchair and were to the gate in 15 minutes. Why didn’t this happen the first time? All things considered, we could have made our first flight.

Other, more established and compassionate airlines fly to Iceland/Europe. Stick with them.

Casey Flores

Mt. Oliver

