Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Sen. Bob Casey out of touch

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, 9:03 p.m.

Updated 14 hours ago

It has become increasingly clear that Sen. Bob Casey is out of touch with reality.

It was bad enough when he voted against Kate’s Law. His espousal of so-called “sanctuary cities” defies rational analysis.

His pompous announcement several hours before President Trump’s nomination of Brett Kavanaugh that he would vote against any nominee for the Supreme Court, no matter who it was, doesn’t make sense.

I’m reminded of the old saying, “Don’t confuse me with the facts — my mind is already made up.” Not only is he terribly confused, his mind is probably beyond redemption. He does not deserve to be re-elected.

Ross A. Matlack Jr.

Dormont

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me