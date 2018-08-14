Letter to the editor: Guilty priest not getting what he deserves
Updated 14 hours ago
After reading the article “Former Greensburg diocese priest pleads guilty to lesser charge in sexual assault case” (July 31, TribLIVE), I was compelled to write. Two things in this article are beyond belief. The first is that the charge against this so-called “priest” was reduced to a misdemeanor charge of indecent assault. How on earth can this possibly be reduced to a misdemeanor when he forced a 10-year-old boy to perform oral sex on him in a conference room next to his office in the church? From reading the article, this abuse went on the entire school year of this poor child’s fourth grade.
But the real coup de grace was the audacity of his attorney, Francis R. Murrman, to try to drum up sympathy for this child molester with this statement: “You can certainly imagine the stress caused by the criminal charge and the effect it has upon an older individual who is in poor health.” No amount of stress would be enough for this molester to suffer.
Sandi Helkowski
Ruffs Dale