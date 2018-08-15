Letter to the editor: Patients should be more than bottom line

For the past four months, patients of a local medical practice have been denied information regarding and access to their physician. In some cases, this is their physician of over 25 years. The practice was to remain open until July 31 but closed suddenly in March. The only notification came from the health care network offering to help patients choose a new physician.

A new physician should be chosen at the discretion of the patient when it is deemed necessary — not because information is being withheld, or because a patient feels scared, threatened or coerced into doing so.

Health care is no longer about the welfare of the patients — it is about competition and greed. The only explanation for this scenario is a non-compete contract agreement. But at what point does such an agreement become a violation of patients’ rights? To deny patients access to their physician is akin to denying them access to care.

Health care is not a competition; it is a service. Non-compete agreements/clauses have no business in health care. If not legally, it is ethically and morally wrong and reduces vulnerable human beings to nothing more than the bottom line of a spreadsheet.

Thank you to health care professionals who work tirelessly and selflessly to improve the lives of others. Shame on health care executives and administrators who use others merely as a means to their own end.

Cheri Yandrick

Unity