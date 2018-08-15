Letter to the editor: Obama facts are out in the open
Dear Hannelore Miller ( “We still need truth on Obama’s birthplace, education,” Aug. 9, TribLIVE): The “birther” debacle against President Obama was disproven long before your buddy DJT took office. Please allow me to enlighten you on a few facts about President Barack Obama that weren’t “stowed away in some underground salt cave.”
Obama has indeed furnished his birth certificate; he was born in Honolulu, Hawaii in 1961. He graduated Columbia University and Harvard Law School. He married Michelle Robinson and they have two beautiful daughters. He won a U.S. Senate seat in 2004 and went on to win the presidency in 2008 and 2012. They have this new thing called the internet; you really should check it out.
Regarding Trump: Don’t we deserve to see his tax returns? By the way, every president has relinquished his tax returns — with the exception of the Donald. This begs the question: What is Donald Trump hiding? Can’t wait till Mueller finds out. Stay tuned to your TV set — if you have one.
Renee Pawlik
Penn Township, Westmoreland County