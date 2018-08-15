Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Obama facts are out in the open

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, 9:03 p.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

Dear Hannelore Miller ( “We still need truth on Obama’s birthplace, education,” Aug. 9, TribLIVE): The “birther” debacle against President Obama was disproven long before your buddy DJT took office. Please allow me to enlighten you on a few facts about President Barack Obama that weren’t “stowed away in some underground salt cave.”

Obama has indeed furnished his birth certificate; he was born in Honolulu, Hawaii in 1961. He graduated Columbia University and Harvard Law School. He married Michelle Robinson and they have two beautiful daughters. He won a U.S. Senate seat in 2004 and went on to win the presidency in 2008 and 2012. They have this new thing called the internet; you really should check it out.

Regarding Trump: Don’t we deserve to see his tax returns? By the way, every president has relinquished his tax returns — with the exception of the Donald. This begs the question: What is Donald Trump hiding? Can’t wait till Mueller finds out. Stay tuned to your TV set — if you have one.

Renee Pawlik

Penn Township, Westmoreland County

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me