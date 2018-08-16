Letter to the editor: UPMC & fighting for what's right
Regarding the article “Pittsburgh City Council approves UPMC’s $400M plan to expand Mercy hospital” (July 31, TribLIVE): I’m one of the 80,000 workers UPMC employs. I work as a patient transporter. When our largest employer and tax-exempt charity pays people like me poverty wages and uses its power to silence our voices, our city’s future is compromised.
Pittsburgh is not a city that’s livable and affordable for all when you have dedicated workers for 10-plus years barely making living wages with little to no benefits. Pittsburgh became a middle-class city because of our unions. That’s how we’ve gotten ahead, it’s how we’ve raised wages and it’s how we’ve secured health care. That’s no different today than it was when U.S. Steel occupied the UPMC Tower.
And so, when our city has an opportunity to talk about how we can ensure a $2 billion investment also serves the community, it’s a no-brainer that the conversation involves good jobs and union rights. While we had that opportunity through a community-benefits agreement, the fact that it didn’t happen doesn’t stop the fight for what’s right and what’s good. Today, we should all be proud of coming together for good jobs and healthy communities, and then keep pressing on.
Tony Nelson
Manchester