Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: UPMC & fighting for what's right

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, 9:03 p.m.

Updated 18 hours ago

Regarding the article “Pittsburgh City Council approves UPMC’s $400M plan to expand Mercy hospital” (July 31, TribLIVE): I’m one of the 80,000 workers UPMC employs. I work as a patient transporter. When our largest employer and tax-exempt charity pays people like me poverty wages and uses its power to silence our voices, our city’s future is compromised.

Pittsburgh is not a city that’s livable and affordable for all when you have dedicated workers for 10-plus years barely making living wages with little to no benefits. Pittsburgh became a middle-class city because of our unions. That’s how we’ve gotten ahead, it’s how we’ve raised wages and it’s how we’ve secured health care. That’s no different today than it was when U.S. Steel occupied the UPMC Tower.

And so, when our city has an opportunity to talk about how we can ensure a $2 billion investment also serves the community, it’s a no-brainer that the conversation involves good jobs and union rights. While we had that opportunity through a community-benefits agreement, the fact that it didn’t happen doesn’t stop the fight for what’s right and what’s good. Today, we should all be proud of coming together for good jobs and healthy communities, and then keep pressing on.

Tony Nelson

Manchester

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me