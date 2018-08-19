Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Change is creating buzz in New Kensington

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, 9:15 a.m.

Kudos to Mayor Tom Guzzo and our city officials for hosting Sen. Bob Casey during his visit to the Pittsburgh region. It is exciting to see the incremental changes that are occurring in New Kensington and the buzz that these changes are creating. For far too long we have had to listen to and read on social media the negative comments about our city, and it is refreshing and hopeful to see that change is coming.

I like to think that the Better Block Initiative that started about five years ago was the spark that was needed to push forward. What a great opportunity for our city officials to have the opportunity to show Casey what is happening in New Kensington and their vision for the future. We hope he will remember this visit when the time comes for some assistance.

I wonder how many people recall that many years ago, I believe in the 1980s, Casey’s father, Gov. Robert P. Casey, attended a rally at the Sons of Italy, which is now the Knead Community Cafe. It was interesting to note that the senator had a “full circle moment.”

Change takes time, but if the citizens of New Kensington do their part to support these efforts and have hope, change will happen. Save Sept. 14 and 15, the dates for the New Kensington Wine and Beer Festival and the New Kensington Ethnic Days!

Mary Calvanese

New Kensington

