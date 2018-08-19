Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: White people & the anthem 'traitors'

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, 9:04 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

When white people dump tea in the ocean, they are “patriots.” When white people want land and resources and commit genocide to wipe out its inhabitants, they are “pioneers.” When white people commit treason and attempt to secede from the union, resulting in the death of over 1 million Americans, monuments are erected to display their “heritage,” and the flag of rebellion proudly flies to this day. When white people don’t like the government they exclaim “don’t tread on me” and display the American flag upside down. When white people block women from entering abortion clinics they are fulfilling their “Christian duties.”

When an African-American silently and passively kneels during the national anthem it is an outrage and the offender is a traitor … .

Tom Spallone

Hempfield

