Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Democrat socialists terrifying

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, 9:03 p.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

For years I have been calling the left what they really are: socialists, liberals, conservatives and communists.

Finally a large group of Democrats has come forward with a half-truth, calling themselves Democrat socialists. That title should scare the daylights out of every Christian patriot that loves God, family and country. They are the embryo that needs to be aborted now or it will grow into the cancer of communism.

Karl Marx and Vladimir Lenin are laughing in their graves because they lied to the Russians in 1917. They promised one class of people equal pay for all, free health care, free education land for all to own. Instead they removed God from their lives, closing churches and banishing priests to Siberia. They murdered thousands of clergy and slaughtered over 25 million Orthodox Christians. The Holocaust four times over again. The Russian communism experiment failed.

Socialism has failed everywhere. Medicare will cost over $3 trillion a year if given to everyone; free college education, over $100 billion a year.

The party of Pelosi, Sanders, Schumer, Warren and an unelected Cortez will remove the tax cuts, ruin the economy, open the borders and ruin the best health-care system in the world. Do not let them “Ruin America Again.” Stand up against lies and promises that cannot be kept. The Democrat socialists only want you to put them into power so they have more control over you than they ever had.

“Keep America Great” and vote for the conservative candidates to keep improving our country for our benefit.

The Rev. Tony Joseph

Johnstown

The writer is pastor of St. Stephen Orthodox Church, Unity, and St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, Ligonier Township.

