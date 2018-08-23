Letter to the editor: Won't tariffs hurt China, too?

It seems you can’t pick up a paper today without reading about the negative effects of tariffs on our economy. See “Ralph Reiland: Prosperity isn’t produced by tariffs” (Aug. 6, TribLIVE) and “Congress needs to get involved in tariff matter” (Aug. 7, TribLIVE).

However, despite all the articles, I feel I am getting only half the story. Aren’t similar things happening in China? Aren’t the retaliatory tariffs on U.S. farm goods raising the price of food in China? Aren’t rising food prices bad for Chinese consumers? Wouldn’t U.S tariffs on finished goods made in China cause the price of those goods to rise in the U.S., leading to fewer sales in the U.S.? And won’t fewer sales lead to a decline in demand, wage inertia and employee layoffs in China?

With China selling us about $375 billion a year more than we are buying from them, wouldn’t any trade war cause more economic hardship for China than for us? And if China is experiencing greater economic hardship than the U.S., wouldn’t it be to China’s advantage to seek an end to the trade war? Does China really want to risk losing a half-a-trillion dollar market?

Until someone writes about the negative impact of a trade war on the Chinese economy and explains why that $375-billion-a-year trade deficit doesn’t give us the upper hand, I will remain ill-informed.

Edward Pencoske

Trafford