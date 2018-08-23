Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Won't tariffs hurt China, too?

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, 9:03 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

It seems you can’t pick up a paper today without reading about the negative effects of tariffs on our economy. See “Ralph Reiland: Prosperity isn’t produced by tariffs” (Aug. 6, TribLIVE) and “Congress needs to get involved in tariff matter” (Aug. 7, TribLIVE).

However, despite all the articles, I feel I am getting only half the story. Aren’t similar things happening in China? Aren’t the retaliatory tariffs on U.S. farm goods raising the price of food in China? Aren’t rising food prices bad for Chinese consumers? Wouldn’t U.S tariffs on finished goods made in China cause the price of those goods to rise in the U.S., leading to fewer sales in the U.S.? And won’t fewer sales lead to a decline in demand, wage inertia and employee layoffs in China?

With China selling us about $375 billion a year more than we are buying from them, wouldn’t any trade war cause more economic hardship for China than for us? And if China is experiencing greater economic hardship than the U.S., wouldn’t it be to China’s advantage to seek an end to the trade war? Does China really want to risk losing a half-a-trillion dollar market?

Until someone writes about the negative impact of a trade war on the Chinese economy and explains why that $375-billion-a-year trade deficit doesn’t give us the upper hand, I will remain ill-informed.

Edward Pencoske

Trafford

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me