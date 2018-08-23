Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Clean Air Fund misuse unlawful

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, 9:03 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

As a resident of Allegheny County, I strongly disagree with the Health Department’s plan to use millions of dollars earmarked for programs that improve air quality on a building renovation ( Environmental groups sue Allegheny County over use of clean air funds for building renovations,” July 10, TribLIVE). This is a gross misuse of funds and, frankly, unlawful.

Allegheny County code requires that money in the Clean Air Fund be used to “support activities related to the improvement of air quality within Allegheny County and to support activities which will increase or improve knowledge concerning air pollution, its causes, its effects and the control thereof.”

It is the job of County Executive Rich Fitzgerald and the Health Department to abide by the county code and protect the health of Allegheny County’s citizens. The Clean Air Fund must be put to use on projects with the biggest positive impact on air quality and public health.

Donna E. Frederick

Harrison

