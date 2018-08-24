Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Young people need to learn about history, government

Letter to the Editor | Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, 9:24 p.m.

President Trump has a lot on his plate, and I don’t mean his love for fast food.

Some American history textbooks have been rewritten to downplay the Founding Fathers because some were slave owners. Our educators have swung far left with a socialist agenda. In many fields of study, Democratic professors outnumber Republican professors 11-1, and some polls have shown that 45 percent of people under age 30 prefer socialism to capitalism.

The only discipline in schools seems to be against free speech, where conservatives are silenced, shamed or expelled. Individual success is discouraged as grades are changed and trophies are given to all. Evergreen College’s “Day of Absence” in May 2017 was the worst display of racism I have ever seen. If you haven’t seen it, check out how ignorant students behaved toward certain professors.

As Obama’s Organizing for Action continues, and George Soros transfers $18 billion to his Open Society Foundations to fund far-left causes, the minds of the next generation are being manipulated by socialists in the greatest democracy in history.

Our president needs to focus Betsy DeVos and the Department of Education on ensuring that the true patriotic version of history and form of government is taught to our impressionable young people. They need to understand “Why We Fight.” This is of greater concern than school safety or immigration since these future voters may decide our way of life is not their way of life.

John Ventre

Hempfield

