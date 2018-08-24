Letter to the editor: Republicans corrupt, not inept

Letter-writer Paul Carrick ( “Republicans inept, out of touch,” Aug. 8, TribLIVE) was partially correct in stating that Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell have chosen not to support President Trump in his effort to reduce the size of the federal government. Republicans want to maintain their status quo — business as usual.

This president isn’t beholden to anyone and this doesn’t fit into the agenda of the Deep State. Why is it that so many politicians leave government better off than when they were elected to office? It’s called ethical corruption through a practice known as princeling. It has no political affiliation, and its modus operandi is corruption by proxy. It has run rampant on both sides of the aisle for decades.

Trump’s continuous attacks on China during his campaign must have made McConnell nervous, being his wife, Elaine Chao, comes from a shipping magnate family with close ties to China. In 1993, then-Sen. McConnell traveled to China with the Chao family at the request of the China State Shipbuilding Corp. China was isolated internationally and needed to show the world that it was ready to enter into the WTO, and any criticism of Beijing by McConnell that would do damage to China’s interest would certainly damage the Chao family’s economic fortunes.

Trump, by his actions, may just be upending the status quo.

Ed Liberatore

Turtle Creek