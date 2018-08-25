Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letter to the editor: Plenty of 'fake news'

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, 9:03 p.m.

I would like to comment on your editorial, “We are not fake news” (Aug. 16, TribLIVE). I couldn’t agree more. The Trib has consistently been honest about reporting and deciphering the news that happens locally, nationally and worldly. It broke my heart when you suspended circulation in the airport area, so now I travel 20 minutes on Sunday morning to purchase my Trib.

That being said, there is plenty of “fake news” being dispensed daily by the so-called “mainstream media.” Let me give just the latest example: The majority of print, social and TV media reported the suspension of ex-CIA Director John Brennan’s security clearance as ” taking away his right to free speech.” Over the next 48 hours, Brennan was all over the TV news shows, as well as writing an op-ed column in The New York Times. So how exactly was his “free speech” affected? I can still hear him!

Sorry Trib, but we get this all the time from multiple media outlets. Two dozen “fruitcake white supremacists” show up for a march, surrounded by thousands of antifa activists, some committing violence and vandalism, and not a peep out of any of the major news organizations about the activists and their actions. Now let my shaming begin … .

Tom Gallant

Findlay

