Letter to the editor: Appalled by Tobin's actions

Regarding “Providence Bishop Tobin defends his time in Pittsburgh” (Aug. 23, TribLIVE):

Dear Bishop Tobin:

If I went to confession this Friday and told you that from 1992 to 1996 I was “aware” that my neighbor was beating and abusing his wife and daughters but I did nothing, what would you say? I spent those years working on my home, mowing my own lawn , fixing my own mailbox and reading that I am to love my neighbor as myself, so when others also heard increasing rumors about the family next door, I passed on your advice: Tend to your own business.

So no one reported the criminal activity in their neighborhoods/workplace because the Catholic priest does not recommend it. “If you see something, say something” does not apply to men wearing robes committing atrocities.

Whatever you do to the least of my brethren, that you do unto me.

From the outside, you men in leadership looking to defend the Holy See at all costs look like the mafia.

I can only think that because they have not fathered and raised children, Catholic leadership can rationalize their actions. If, Bishop Tobin, your mother or sister was brutalized by a serial murderer, would it move you to action? Would the boys club ask a family “to forgive” and move on, three days after discovering abuse, brutality and unbelievable cover-up by your trusted friend?

Like the rest of Pennsylvania and any child of God , I am appalled by your words, your lack of insight and your “religious speak” in an attempt to defend your work, your friends in Catholic leadership and your shameful manner. Step down and take Bishop Zubik and Cardinal Wuerl with you.

Theresa Weaver

Richland