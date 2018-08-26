Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Appalled by Tobin's actions

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, 9:04 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

Regarding “Providence Bishop Tobin defends his time in Pittsburgh” (Aug. 23, TribLIVE):

Dear Bishop Tobin:

If I went to confession this Friday and told you that from 1992 to 1996 I was “aware” that my neighbor was beating and abusing his wife and daughters but I did nothing, what would you say? I spent those years working on my home, mowing my own lawn , fixing my own mailbox and reading that I am to love my neighbor as myself, so when others also heard increasing rumors about the family next door, I passed on your advice: Tend to your own business.

So no one reported the criminal activity in their neighborhoods/workplace because the Catholic priest does not recommend it. “If you see something, say something” does not apply to men wearing robes committing atrocities.

Whatever you do to the least of my brethren, that you do unto me.

From the outside, you men in leadership looking to defend the Holy See at all costs look like the mafia.

I can only think that because they have not fathered and raised children, Catholic leadership can rationalize their actions. If, Bishop Tobin, your mother or sister was brutalized by a serial murderer, would it move you to action? Would the boys club ask a family “to forgive” and move on, three days after discovering abuse, brutality and unbelievable cover-up by your trusted friend?

Like the rest of Pennsylvania and any child of God , I am appalled by your words, your lack of insight and your “religious speak” in an attempt to defend your work, your friends in Catholic leadership and your shameful manner. Step down and take Bishop Zubik and Cardinal Wuerl with you.

Theresa Weaver

Richland

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me