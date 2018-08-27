Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Who's right on 'fake news'?

Letter to the Editor | Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, 9:30 p.m.

According to the president, much of the media’s reporting is fake news. According to the media’s coordinated response (“We are not fake news,” Aug. 16, TribLIVE) they claim it is not. So who is right? I suppose it comes down to what the definition of “is” is.

If you believe “fake news” is merely outright lying, it’s likely that much of the time they are not. If, however, you believe “fake news” includes more subtle tactics, such as an unflattering photo accompanying a story, a misleading, slanted headline, an incomplete or one-sided article or news report, overuse of biased sources, a program or story that fails to include opposing views, or using opinions masked as facts, then maybe Trump can make a case.

It doesn’t help when there is such poor leadership in Congress (on both sides), who prefer to showboat for the cameras and continue to push a divisive agenda in order to play to their mindless followers, using what should be an independent fourth estate as their propaganda arm.

Either way, it’s both entertaining and pathetic to read the Trib letters where liberals tell conservatives to stop watching Fox and start watching MSNBC, NBC, CNN, Colbert and Kimmel while the conservatives suggest that liberals do the opposite. You have to admit that each side only recognizing the other (and not themselves) as being duped is humorous.

Apparently to some folks, this is what over 200 years of American history has boiled down to: endless bickering, divisiveness and chest thumping. Roman Empire, yes?

Tim Kaczmarek

Natrona Heights

