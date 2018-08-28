Letter to the editor: Obama proving 'successful'
Boy, was I wrong! I thought Obama was the worst president of my lifetime, perhaps ever. I was basing that on all the damage he has done to our country. I’m only now realizing, that he was actually wildly successful based on his own progressive goal of “fundamentally transforming the United States of America.”
Many government agencies have certainly been totally transformed. The IRS has targeted conservative organizations for audit and refused their legitimate nonprofit tax-exempt eligibility. The CIA, FBI and DOJ have all been corrupted and weaponized. There is no one left to prosecute Hillary’s and their own blatant, proven lawlessness. They bully and persecute innocent conservatives. President Trump is still being accused, investigated and harassed by the special counsel investigation.
Antifa, Black Lives Matter and the like appear to be the beginnings of Obama’s promised “civilian national security force.” They harass and terrorize conservative officials, personalities and spokespeople, denying them their First Amendment right to free speech. Even their homes and families are threatened. Cops are treated as the enemy.
Obama has been the personification of Saul Alinsky’s “Rules for Radicals” and has been extremely successful in achieving his goal. I’m sure George Soros is elated and well satisfied that Obama was money well spent.
Bob McBride
West Deer