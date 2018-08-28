Letter to the editor: Mueller's integrity
Sen. Dianne Feinstein has said Robert Mueller is an individual with the highest integrity. It should be noted that Feinstein’s personal driver and staff member for over 20 years was outed as a Chinese spy while she was chair of the Senate Foreign Intelligence Committee.
Former FBI Director James Comey said Mueller was one of the finest people he ever met. In 2005, when he was FBI director, Mueller lied to the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence regarding the FBI’s surveillance programs, according to a whistleblower. At a 2013 congressional hearing, Mueller repeatedly answered “I don’t know” when asked questions about the IRS, under the Obama administration, targeting conservative organizations.
As Charles Krauthammer said, “Here we have a prosecutor looking for high crimes. With Watergate, you started with a crime, and then you (tried) to find out how it happened. Here, they’re looking for a crime.”
Joseph Krill
Murrysville