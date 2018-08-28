Letter to the editor: Trump leading us to war

Every day I read and see stories about President Trump — his connection to the previous election; his denial of statements about firing high officials in the government and replacing them with his choice, not the people’s choice; his use of the “n” word and then denying it. He is a bigot and racist. He parades around the country and abroad as if he is a god. Maybe he is, placed here by the devil. Richard Nixon did nothing compared to this man. Yet Nixon resigned before he could be impeached.

What the hell is this country doing? Instead of improving our welfare, Trump gets involved in trade laws and business that does not concern him, making promises that cannot be kept. What happened to all the coal mines and mills that were to be reopened? Better health care for the elderly and the poor? Our Social Security is being borrowed further into debt.

Sure, times have changed, but are there no more values or pride? This man is 72 — what does he care what happens to our country? He’ll be dead in 20 years.

Last but not least: Be very careful, people; we are headed for a war and great sacrifices. The one statement he made during his campaign that was true: “I love war.” And don’t forget: “I know more … than the generals do.”

Bruce Wallace

Indiana Township