Letter to the editor: Idlewild smoke not harmful
Updated 15 hours ago
Regarding Carla Conrad’s letter “Idlewild’s smoking policies inappropriate” (Aug. 13, TribLIVE): She, as with so many of the rabid anti-smokers, is being unrealistic about Idlewild & SoakZone and any other open-air venue.
Very obviously, smoke is harmful. But the effects of secondhand smoke are exaggerated. Many people affected by secondhand smoke either have a pre-existing condition or have insufficient lung capacity, possibly due to lack of exercise or outdoor activity.
To denounce smoking in an open-air venue is ludicrous. In a park such as Idlewild, natural breezes and breezes created by pedestrians dissipate the smoke. The hundreds of vehicles and their exhaust, and tour buses spewing diesel exhaust, are just as harmful. So be realistic.
Idlewild has long been a family-oriented venue (although in today’s society, it’s more about profit), a place, once upon a time, where small families or a “clan” could gather. With entertainment for children, it was a getaway for housewives and a place for Dad, after a hard work schedule, to relax with a cigar or pipe in relative peace.
To those who cannot, or refuse to, understand such things, I have one response: Don’t go; stay home in your cocoon.
George A. West
Ligonier Township