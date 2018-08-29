Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Why do teachers have to pay for school supplies?

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, 9:12 p.m.

Updated 12 hours ago

Everyone likes a bargain, and at this time of the year, bargains for teachers keep popping up on my computer screen.

When I taught years ago, even though supplies were purchased by the district, the average teacher spent about $600 of his or her own money for other supplies. In a 2017 survey, teachers quoted sums that ranged from $500 to $2,000 for things like chapter books, bookshelves, folders, pocket charts, science supplies, construction paper, tissues and hand sanitizer.

I question whether nurses purchase hypodermic needles and tissues out-of-pocket. Do secretaries and office administrators purchase files and paper out-of-pocket? Does the clerk at the grocery store purchase cash register rolls out-of-pocket? Of course not. Those things are supplied by the employer. So why do teachers find it necessary to purchase things with their own money for their students’ well-being beyond the $250 tax deduction they are allowed for such things?

A fifth-grade teacher in Ohio who spends as much as $1,000 says, “The tax write-off is nice to acknowledge what educators spend,” she says, “but I will keep spending as it is what my students need.”

If we agree that educating students is important for the country’s future, shouldn’t it be the responsibility of all of us to fund our schools so that teachers can be like everyone else and not have to pay out-of-pocket for things their students need?

Carole A. Briggs

Brookville

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me