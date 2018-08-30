Letter to the editor: Don't force unions on workers
Updated 7 hours ago
As a former public employee, I was disappointed — but not surprised — to read that new rules will force Westmoreland County workers into high-pressure meetings with union recruiters ( “Westmoreland commissioners OK union pitch to all new employees,” Aug. 16, TribLIVE). Government workers just can’t seem to catch a break. After the Supreme Court finally ends a 40-year policy of forcing workers to pay a union or lose their job, Westmoreland County starts in with a new form of arm twisting.
Here’s an idea: Instead of mandating new public workers undergo a union brow-beating, let’s treat them like adults who can judge a union’s worth on their own — which is exactly what I did. As an Adams County public school teacher, I opted against union membership because I knew the union spent big bucks on political causes I disagreed with. When the union tried to impose “fair share fees” on nonmembers a few years ago, I organized over 40 of my colleagues and together we convinced the union to back down.
Fellow teachers and other public employees: Don’t let unions pressure you into signing up for something you don’t need from an organization whose politics you may disagree with.
Keith Williams
New Oxford
The writer is Pennsylvania director of outreach for Americans for Fair Treatment ( www.americansforfairtreatment.org ).