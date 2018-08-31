Letter to the editor: Liberals are the haters

I’d like to ask letter-writer Karen Shackelford ( “Trump stoking fires,” Aug. 13, TribLIVE) which of President Trump’s events have displayed her alleged “hate and violence.” Trump’s rallies are peaceful and well attended. Trump’s followers are God-fearing, hard-working Middle Americans who believe in lower taxes, protected borders and freedom of religion for all, including the Jewish people. Quite the opposite of Adolf Hitler.

If Fox News is a cancer, then why is it consistently the top cable news channel in prime time? I find it interesting that in the face of massive hostile coverage from ABC, CBS and NBC, Trump’s overall job approval rating actually rose, from 37 percent in mid-December to roughly 43 percent at the end of April.

The conservative media watchdog group Media Research Center studied all broadcast evening news coverage of the president from Jan. 1-April 30 and found that 90 percent of the evaluative comments about him were negative — the same hostile tone documented in 2017. Perhaps the major networks need to stick to the news, and not allow their opinions to interfere. I would say “fake news” is an apt description here.

It appears you’re lighting your own liberal fuse, Ms. Shackelford. Your words smell of the same gunpowder of incite and hatred you claim originates from the right. Perhaps this is what Trump is inciting into violence and hate — the liberals’ refusal to accept an opinion other than their own.

Barb Polanovsky

Mt. Pleasant Township