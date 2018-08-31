Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Liberals are the haters

Letter to the Editor | Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, 9:03 p.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

I’d like to ask letter-writer Karen Shackelford ( “Trump stoking fires,” Aug. 13, TribLIVE) which of President Trump’s events have displayed her alleged “hate and violence.” Trump’s rallies are peaceful and well attended. Trump’s followers are God-fearing, hard-working Middle Americans who believe in lower taxes, protected borders and freedom of religion for all, including the Jewish people. Quite the opposite of Adolf Hitler.

If Fox News is a cancer, then why is it consistently the top cable news channel in prime time? I find it interesting that in the face of massive hostile coverage from ABC, CBS and NBC, Trump’s overall job approval rating actually rose, from 37 percent in mid-December to roughly 43 percent at the end of April.

The conservative media watchdog group Media Research Center studied all broadcast evening news coverage of the president from Jan. 1-April 30 and found that 90 percent of the evaluative comments about him were negative — the same hostile tone documented in 2017. Perhaps the major networks need to stick to the news, and not allow their opinions to interfere. I would say “fake news” is an apt description here.

It appears you’re lighting your own liberal fuse, Ms. Shackelford. Your words smell of the same gunpowder of incite and hatred you claim originates from the right. Perhaps this is what Trump is inciting into violence and hate — the liberals’ refusal to accept an opinion other than their own.

Barb Polanovsky

Mt. Pleasant Township

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me