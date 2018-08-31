Letter to the editor: Rachael DelTondo deserves justice
An Iowa police department was able to make an arrest in the murder of Mollie Tibbetts, the 20-year-old Iowa University student who vanished, in only 33 days. It was a heartbreaking end to a sad story. There were no extensive cellphone records, no witnesses to her movements, but authorities there located her body and identified, arrested and charged a suspect.
Compare that to the case of Rachael DelTondo, brutally murdered in her mother’s driveway on Mother’s Day, over 100 days ago. DelTondo’s cellphone records, virtually up to the minute she is executed, are documented. And her movements the entire night of her death and the people she was with are well known. Yet no one has been arrested, or even named a suspect? Something’s not right in Beaver County.
Rachael DelTondo deserves justice, and the people of Beaver County deserve answers.
Guy Miklos
Cranberry Township