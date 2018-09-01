Sounding off: Appalled by Bishop Tobin's actions

Regarding " Providence Bishop Tobin defends his time in Pittsburgh ":

Dear Bishop Tobin:

If I went to confession this Friday and told you that from 1992 to 1996 I was "aware" that my neighbor was beating and abusing his wife and daughters but I did nothing, what would you say? I spent those years working on my home, mowing my own lawn , fixing my own mailbox and reading that I am to love my neighbor as myself, so when others also heard increasing rumors about the family next door, I passed on your advice: Tend to your own business.

So no one reported the criminal activity in their neighborhoods/workplace because the Catholic priest does not recommend it. "If you see something, say something" does not apply to men wearing robes committing atrocities.

Whatever you do to the least of my brethren, that you do unto me.

From the outside, you men in leadership looking to defend the Holy See at all costs look like the mafia.

I can only think that because they have not fathered and raised children, Catholic leadership can rationalize their actions. If, Bishop Tobin, your mother or sister was brutalized by a serial murderer, would it move you to action? Would the boys club ask a family "to forgive" and move on, three days after discovering abuse, brutality and unbelievable cover-up by your trusted friend?

Like the rest of Pennsylvania and any child of God , I am appalled by your words, your lack of insight and your "religious speak" in an attempt to defend your work, your friends in Catholic leadership and your shameful manner. Step down and take Bishop Zubik and Cardinal Wuerl with you.

Theresa Weaver, Richland

Who's right on 'fake news'?

According to the president, much of the media's reporting is fake news. According to the media's coordinated response they claim it is not. So who is right? I suppose it comes down to what the definition of "is" is.

If you believe "fake news" is merely outright lying, it's likely that much of the time they are not. If, however, you believe "fake news" includes more subtle tactics, such as an unflattering photo accompanying a story, a misleading, slanted headline, an incomplete or one-sided article or news report, overuse of biased sources, a program or story that fails to include opposing views, or using opinions masked as facts, then maybe Trump can make a case.

It doesn't help when there is such poor leadership in Congress (on both sides), who prefer to showboat for the cameras and continue to push a divisive agenda in order to play to their mindless followers, using what should be an independent fourth estate as their propaganda arm.

Either way, it's both entertaining and pathetic to read the Trib letters where liberals tell conservatives to stop watching Fox and start watching MSNBC, NBC, CNN, Colbert and Kimmel while the conservatives suggest that liberals do the opposite. You have to admit that each side only recognizing the other (and not themselves) as being duped is humorous.

Apparently to some folks, this is what over 200 years of American history has boiled down to: endless bickering, divisiveness and chest thumping. Roman Empire, yes?

Tim Kaczmarek, Natrona Heights

The wall and Mollie Tibbetts' murder

Regarding the article " Man charged with killing Mollie Tibbetts is an undocumented immigrant, authorities say ": How many more murders will it take for the left-wing communist/Democrat party to realize that a wall must be built and those in this country illegally must be rounded up and deported?

These idiotic antifa groups paid by George Soros and others, along with top political factions in the communist/Democrat party, are insistent in their desire to destroy the United States of America and are using illegal immigrants to do it. They believe that if enough illegals can infiltrate and register to vote, they can use them to take over the entire government and then destroy your freedoms from within by passing laws that take freedom away.

Those in control of the communist/Democrat party will not change their stance until illegals begin to murder their family members. I hope and pray that does not occur, but it is inevitable the way illegals are pouring across our border, without any method to weed out those with criminal intent. It is time to also prosecute those who have declared their cities sanctuary cities and are harboring illegals. They are aiding and abetting the breaking of our immigration laws, plain and simple.

John T. Watson, North Huntingdon

Obama proving 'successful'

Boy, was I wrong! I thought Obama was the worst president of my lifetime, perhaps ever. I was basing that on all the damage he has done to our country. I'm only now realizing, that he was actually wildly successful based on his own progressive goal of "fundamentally transforming the United States of America."

Many government agencies have certainly been totally transformed. The IRS has targeted conservative organizations for audit and refused their legitimate nonprofit tax-exempt eligibility. The CIA, FBI and DOJ have all been corrupted and weaponized. There is no one left to prosecute Hillary's and their own blatant, proven lawlessness. They bully and persecute innocent conservatives. President Trump is still being accused, investigated and harassed by the special counsel investigation.

Antifa, Black Lives Matter and the like appear to be the beginnings of Obama's promised "civilian national security force." They harass and terrorize conservative officials, personalities and spokespeople, denying them their First Amendment right to free speech. Even their homes and families are threatened. Cops are treated as the enemy.

Obama has been the personification of Saul Alinsky's "Rules for Radicals" and has been extremely successful in achieving his goal. I'm sure George Soros is elated and well satisfied that Obama was money well spent.

Bob McBride, West Deer

Don't force unions on workers

As a former public employee, I was disappointed — but not surprised — to read that new rules will force Westmoreland County workers into high-pressure meetings with union recruiters. Government workers just can't seem to catch a break. After the Supreme Court finally ends a 40-year policy of forcing workers to pay a union or lose their job, Westmoreland County starts in with a new form of arm twisting.

Here's an idea: Instead of mandating new public workers undergo a union brow-beating, let's treat them like adults who can judge a union's worth on their own — which is exactly what I did. As an Adams County public school teacher, I opted against union membership because I knew the union spent big bucks on political causes I disagreed with. When the union tried to impose "fair share fees" on nonmembers a few years ago, I organized over 40 of my colleagues and together we convinced the union to back down.

Fellow teachers and other public employees: Don't let unions pressure you into signing up for something you don't need from an organization whose politics you may disagree with.

Keith Williams, New Oxford

Rachael DelTondo deserves justice

An Iowa police department was able to make an arrest in the murder of Mollie Tibbetts, the 20-year-old Iowa University student who vanished, in only 33 days. It was a heartbreaking end to a sad story. There were no extensive cellphone records, no witnesses to her movements, but authorities there located her body and identified, arrested and charged a suspect.

Compare that to the case of Rachael DelTondo, brutally murdered in her mother's driveway on Mother's Day, over 100 days ago. DelTondo's cellphone records, virtually up to the minute she is executed, are documented. And her movements the entire night of her death and the people she was with are well known. Yet no one has been arrested, or even named a suspect? Something's not right in Beaver County.

Rachael DelTondo deserves justice, and the people of Beaver County deserve answers.

Guy Miklos, Cranberry Township