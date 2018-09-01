Letter to the editor: Save our scenic sites
Many Pennsylvanians will visit the state’s scenic landscapes and national parks this Labor Day weekend. A number of these important natural heritages have been preserved through a program called the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF), including Valley Forge, Gettysburg and Flight 93 National Memorial. Locally, it’s provided nearly $1.2 million for protection and maintenance of Brentwood Community Park, Scott Park Trail and Allegheny Islands State Park.
Unfortunately, without congressional action this fall, LWCF will expire and put many sites here and across the country at risk. For decades, LWCF has protected the places we love and cherish. Now we must protect LWCF.
I hope concerned citizens will contact Sens. Bob Casey and Pat Toomey and ask them to reauthorize LWCF.
Jessica Bellwoar
Philadelphia
The writer is a conservation associate with PennEnvironment ( www.pennenvironment.org ).